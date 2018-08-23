NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ed King, a former guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd who helped write “Sweet Home Alabama” and several other of the group’s hits, has died in Nashville, Tennessee, according to a family friend. He was 68.

Scott Coopwood said King died Wednesday of cancer. Funeral arrangements had not yet been announced Thursday.

Guitarist and songwriter Ed King in the Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, above in 1975, and at left in 2013. Associated Press file photos

King joined the band in 1972 and was part of the first three albums showcasing the group’s distinct three-guitar sound.

He is credited on several of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s songs, including “Saturday Night Special” and “Workin’ for MCA,” and his voice can be heard providing the opening count on “Sweet Home Alabama.” The song was a response to Neil Young’s songs “Southern Man” and “Alabama,” which focused on the Southern white man’s rise on the back of slavery. The song is now considered a Southern anthem played often at sporting events and was used for a time on Alabama license plates.

“Ed was our brother, and a great songwriter and guitar player,” said Gary Rossington, a founding member of the band. “I know he will be reunited with the rest of the boys in Rock and Roll Heaven.”

King left the band two years before a plane crash killed singer Ronnie Van Zant and guitarist Steve Gaines in 1977. He rejoined the group 10 years later when it reunited with Johnny Van Zant taking his brother’s place, and played with the band until he retired in 1996 because of heart problems. He had a heart transplant in 2011.

King was also an original member of the California psychedelic group Strawberry Alarm Clock, which had a hit that King co-wrote called “Incense and Peppermints” in 1967.

