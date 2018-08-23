HOUSTON — Investigative journalist Trent Seibert, who brought his skills to several major U.S. daily newspapers as well as to news websites he founded and led, has died. He was 47.
The Texas Monitor, a website he founded and led as its editor, reported Thursday that he was found dead at his home in Houston earlier this week. A police spokesman told the Houston Chronicle there were no signs of forced entry or foul play, and an autopsy has been performed to establish the cause of death.
Seibert worked at The Denver Post, The Tennessean in Nashville, the San Diego Union Tribune and KTRK-TV in Houston.
-
News
Truck crash closes Portland's Riverside Street during morning commute
-
News
Police: Rogue tire flies off car, strikes car in opposite lane on I-95 in Mass.
-
News
Hurricane Lane barrels into Hawaii, dumping nearly 2 feet of rain on Big Island
-
Real Estate
Cumberland Colonial, fine neighborhood are definition of ‘family-friendly’
-
Business
In public relations, real estate and food, meet 3 Maine women who mean business