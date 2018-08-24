CLEVELAND — The Browns escaped a preseason quarterback swap.

Tyrod Taylor isn’t expected to miss any time – and is still in line to start the Sept. 9 season opener against Pittsburgh – after dislocating his left pinky and bruising his hand in Thursday’s 5-0 win over Philadelphia.

Taylor’s injury initially appeared serious after he awkwardly landed on his nonthrowing hand and wrist while bracing his fall after firing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal.

Taylor immediately grabbed his hand and ran to the sideline before being taken to the locker room for treatment and evaluation. He returned and played in three more series.

“Tyrod had a dislocated pinky but obviously they were able to get that back in place real quickly,” Coach Hue Jackson said on a conference call Friday. “It takes 15 seconds to do that. He has a bruised hand. He’s sore. But he’s going to be fine.”

Taylor, 29, is in his first season with the Browns, who acquired him from Buffalo in a trade in March to stabilize a problematic position. Taylor will start until top overall pick Baker Mayfield is ready, and the Browns will gladly put that off until next season.

PANTHERS: Owner David Tepper hired Tom Glick to run the Panthers’ day-to-day operations. Glick becomes the team’s first president since Danny Morrison resigned unexpectedly in February 2017.

Tepper has indicated on multiple occasions he’s interested in bringing a Major League Soccer team to Charlotte since purchasing the Panthers for $2.2 billion from founder Jerry Richardson in July.

While Glick has no experience with American football, he has more than 25 years of experience working in soccer.

JETS: Linebackers Jordan Jenkins, Darron Lee and Frankie Luvu were each fined $20,054 by the NFL for illegal hits in New York’s preseason game at Washington last week.

Jenkins and Luvu were both docked for roughing the passer, while Lee was fined for a horse-collar tackle in the Jets’ 15-13 loss last Thursday.

• The Jets signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West, who was waived by the Chiefs on Wednesday after four seasons in Kansas City.

RAVENS: First-round pick Hayden Hurst could be sidelined three to four weeks after undergoing a procedure to fix a stress fracture in his foot, the NFL Network reported.

The injury could keep the rookie tight end out until at least Week 3 when the Ravens host the Denver Broncos. It’s a blow to the team’s revamped passing game and ends a period of unusual good health for the roster.

With Hurst sidelined, veteran Maxx Williams is likely the team’s second best option at tight end behind projected starter Nick Boyle.

COLTS: The Colts signed cornerback Juante Baldwin and placed quarterback Brad Kaaya on the waived-injured list.

