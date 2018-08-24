Maine State Police are looking for a 37-year-old woman from Blue Hill who has been missing over a month.
Police say that Jessica Grindle was last heard from on July 23 and was last seen in Blue Hill.
Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Grindle is from Blue Hill and has lived in and around that area.
Grindle is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.
Police are asking anyone with information about Grindle’s whereabouts, or who has had any contact with her since July 23, to contact Trooper Jacob Ferland at 207-973-3700.
-
Sports
Friday's major League roundup: Britton gets first save for Yankees
-
Local & State
Standish gives former manager severance, health care payments
-
New England Patriots
A quiet night for Patriots in 25-14 preseason loss to Panthers
-
Sports
Friday's major league notebook: Harvey staying put in Cincinnati
-
Boston Red Sox
Rays rough up Red Sox 10-3 for sixth straight win