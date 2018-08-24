NEW HIRES

Ashley Robbins affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Saco as a sales agent.

Robbins, of Saco, will provide residential real estate services in York and Cumberland counties. She brings extensive experience in land use development, land surveying and architectural drafting.

PROMOTIONS

William “Billy” Noone was promoted to president at Chase Custom Homes & Finance in Westbrook.

Noone has been with Chase Custom Homes for over five years and previously served as vice president. He’s been in the construction, housing and real estate fields for over 30 years.

Stephanie Scherer was promoted to director, project management and marketing operations at Diversified Communications.

Scherer joined the firm in 2014 and most recently served as manager of marketing operations.

Paul Godfrey, a vice president of HNTB Corp., was named Maine office leader serving clients in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Godfrey previously served as manager of the firm’s transportation planning/traffic engineering departments, and operations manager for HNTB’s office in Portland. He has more than 30 years of infrastructure experience.

Whitten Architects celebrated its 30-plus-year history with an expansion of its leadership team.

Russ Tyson was named a principal. He joined Whitten in 2007. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects and on the board of the Portland Society for Architecture.

Jessie Carroll joined the leadership team as associate principal after more than five years with the firm. Carroll is a licensed architect in Maine and an adjunct faculty member at University of Maine at Augusta, and on the American Institute of Architects Maine Board of Directors.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Boothbay Harbor Country Club was named the Best Private Course in Maine by Northeast Golf magazine.

The awards were finalized through a public survey that received thousands of entries, national lists and expert opinions.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Wayne Clark joined the Maine Public Relations Council Board of Directors. Clark, of Portland, brings experience from his years as vice president of community relations and marketing for Legacy Health in Oregon. He returned to Maine in 2016 and served Maine Medical Center, assisting in the creation of MaineHealth, and building a communications and marketing strategy for the hospital

GENERAL

DeStefano Architects has redesigned its website, DeStefanoArchitects.com.

The website displays a portfolio of each service sector offered by the firm, including residential, commercial and interior architectural design. The site offers visitors access to a gallery of “Before and After” images, a page focused on what is “In Design” and recent news stories featuring DeStefano Architects.

