LYNNFIELD, Mass. – Massachusetts State Police say a car’s tire fell off on the highway, bounced across a median and struck another vehicle’s windshield.
WBZ-TV reports a 69-year-old woman was driving north on Interstate 95 in Lynnfield Thursday when a car travelling southbound lost its tire. The tire crossed the median and struck the woman’s vehicle.
The woman was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital and released. She says she was in shock after the incident.
State police say they have spoken to the driver whose tire came loose and are investigating how it came off.
