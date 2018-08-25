CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Phillip Dorsett has shown glimpses in practice of the type of receiver he could be in the Patriots offense.

Up until Friday night, the 25-year-old had yet to show it in a game.

Dorsett went into the Patriots third preseason game with just one catch in two contests. It didn’t take him long to get going against Carolina, and in the end, Dorsett’s performance was one of the most encouraging signs for the Patriots in a 25-14 loss to the Panthers.

“I’m growing every day here,” Dorsett said. “I think I can keep going.”

The Patriots certainly hope so.

Dorsett had four catches for 36 yards, all in the first half. In 2017, his single-game high was three catches.

A first-round pick by Indianapolis in 2015, Dorsett never quite lived up to the billing with the Colts and was traded to the Patriots last year for quarterback Jacoby Brissett. This offseason, Dorsett aimed to show he was more than just a downfield threat. His speed has always been evident, but the receiver wanted to show he could do more.

On Friday, he lined up both inside and outside the numbers.

“I do like lining up outside and inside. It makes us unpredictable. It keeps the defense on their heels,” Dorsett said.

Tom Brady and the starting offense was only on the field for three series in the first half, but Dorsett factored in right away. He caught Brady’s first pass of the game – for 6 yards. To start the second quarter, Dorsett took a screen pass 16 yards downfield after making a defender miss. His next two catches were contested, but Dorsett hung on during an 8-yard reception and a 6-yard catch. That last reception was a fourth-down conversion.

“Phil did a good job. He made some good plays,” Brady said. “He’s done a good job through the spring and training camp. He’s been dependable. … He’s done a great job with the opportunities.”

• It looks like Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have compromised when it comes to the subject of Alex Guerrero.

Brady’s body coach, trainer and business partner traveled with the Patriots on their team plane to Charlotte. Last season, Guerrero had a handful of privileges revoked last season, and that reportedly caused friction between Brady and Belichick.

• Eric Decker entered the game in the second half with quarterback Brian Hoyer and the second-string offense. He caught two passes for 12 yards on five targets. … Running back Jeremy Hill played deep into the second half and was shaken up following a horse-collar tackle in the fourth quarter. … Keionta Davis started at left defensive end for the second straight game. … Linebacker Elandon Roberts got the nod over rookie Ja’Whaun Bentley on the first defensive possession.

BROWNS: Josh Gordon has been cleared for practices and games by the NFL.

Gordon’s career has been derailed by drug and alcohol addictions. The Browns said Gordon will speak to the media Monday.

The former Pro Bowler took part in a walk-through Saturday after the Browns removed Gordon from the active/non-football injury list. Gordon had been limited to watching from the sideline and working with team trainers since returning on Aug. 24 from a three-week, self-imposed absence.

Gordon left the team before training camp opened to receive treatment as part of his recovery. He has missed most of the past four seasons because of violations of the NFL’s substance abuse program.

GIANTS: Tight end Evan Engram was forced to leave Friday’s 22-16 preseason win over the Jets because of a concussion and is in the concussion protocol. Coach Pat Shurmur had no update Saturday.

