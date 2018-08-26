The Ironman 70.3 Maine triathlon began Sunday morning in Old Orchard Beach shortly before 6:30 a.m. Matthew Hurley won the race, which consisted of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run. He completed the course in 4 hours, 4 minutes and 43 seconds. In second was Benjamin Williams at 4:05:46. Melissa Norcross won the women’s title in 4:44:24. There were 1,735 finishers of the full course, 49 relay teams, and 42 in the aquabike division (swimming and cycling).

