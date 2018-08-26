The Ironman 70.3 Maine triathlon began Sunday morning in Old Orchard Beach shortly before 6:30 a.m. Matthew Hurley won the race, which consisted of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run. He completed the course in 4 hours, 4 minutes and 43 seconds. In second was Benjamin Williams at 4:05:46. Melissa Norcross won the women’s title in 4:44:24. There were 1,735 finishers of the full course, 49 relay teams, and 42 in the aquabike division (swimming and cycling).

Risto Filippi of New York City puts his helmet on after applying sunscreen at the first transition area of the triathlon. Risto, who has competed in six triathlons, said he was doing this one “for the lobsters.”

