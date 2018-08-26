The Casco Fire and Rescue Department is advising motorists to avoid the intersection of routes 302 and 11 in Naples.

In a tweet issued Sunday evening, the Casco Fire and Rescue department reported that a single vehicle crashed at the intersection and at least one person was trapped inside. The tweet said the injuries are considered to be serious.

A dispatcher for the Cumberland County Communications Center said a LifeFlight helicopter responded and is expected to transport one person to the hospital. Their extent of their injuries is not known.

The accident was reported at 8:57 p.m.

Share

< Previous