The Casco Fire and Rescue Department is advising motorists to avoid the intersection of routes 302 and 11 in Naples.
In a tweet issued Sunday evening, the Casco Fire and Rescue department reported that a single vehicle crashed at the intersection and at least one person was trapped inside. The tweet said the injuries are considered to be serious.
A dispatcher for the Cumberland County Communications Center said a LifeFlight helicopter responded and is expected to transport one person to the hospital. Their extent of their injuries is not known.
The accident was reported at 8:57 p.m.
-
Life & Culture
Historic sawmill cuts more than a fine figure at Windsor Fair
-
Local & State
Motorists advised to avoid area of accident in Naples
-
Sports
Major league notebook: Tulowitzki not ready to call it quits
-
Local & State
Whitefield family grateful for help in misfortune's wake
-
Sports
Sunday's major league roundup: Morales homers for seventh straight game in Blue Jays loss