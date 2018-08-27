The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an antique automobile from a home in Nobleboro.

The theft is believed to have occurred between May and Aug. 15, the day that the owner discovered it was missing, Lt. Brendan W. Kane said in a statement.

The auto is described as a 1930 Ford Model A Coupe. It is green with black fenders. According to police, the 88-year-old antique car has current Maine passenger registration plates.

Anyone with information related to the theft is asked to contact Detective Scott Hayden at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Hayden can be reached at 882-7332 or at [email protected]

