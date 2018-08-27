NORTH BERWICK

Historical society members hold barn-raising event

North Berwick Historical Society members and volunteer members gathered for a barn-raising event in early August at 27 Old County Road. The crew spent two days erecting parts of the post and beam barn frame, using a crane to hoist the beams and securing them using wooden pegs with mallets.

Excavation and pouring of the foundation began last summer as volunteers worked to cut the mortises and tenons for the frame. The structure is now ready for the roof and siding, which the Historical Society plans to complete soon.

When completed, the barn will house donated antique farm and home equipment and also will serve as an educational facility that brings attention to local history.

Donations to complete the project are appreciated by calling Nancy at 207-676-2645 or Amelia at 207-891-6002.

Share

< Previous

Next >