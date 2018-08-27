Carroll Thomas, a federal official who leads a national effort to increase competitiveness of U.S. manufacturers, will keynote the annual meeting of the Maine Manufacturing Extension Partnership.
Thomas is director of the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership at the National Institute of Standards and Technology of the U.S. Department of Commerce. In that role, she focuses on helping U.S. manufacturers strengthen their supply chains and access new technology to increase their global competitiveness. She previously was associate administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Small Business Development Centers.
MaineMEP, which provides business and technical assistance to small manufacturers, is holding its annual meeting on Oct. 5 at Casco Bay Molding in Sanford. More information is at mainemep.org
