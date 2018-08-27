NEW YORK — Carlos Rodon pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Yoan Moncada doubled in two and the surging Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 6-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight win.

Rodon (6-3) allowed a two-run shot to Gleyber Torres but was strong otherwise, and Chicago’s bullpen closed out a three-hitter. The White Sox have won 10 of 13 and clinched their first winning month of the season by improving to 15-10 in August.

Rodon is 5-0 with a 1.84 ERA in his past nine starts. The 25-year-old left-hander hasn’t lost since June 30.

New York (83-48) missed an opportunity to gain ground on the idle Red Sox, falling 61/2 games back of the AL East leaders.

Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka (9-5) dodged trouble early, including a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the fourth. Tanaka fanned Matt Davidson on three pitches and got Omar Narvaez to chase a two-strike slider. Moncada hit a sharp grounder that deflected off the mound and part of Tanaka’s glove right to the shortstop, Torres, who threw to first to end the threat.

Chicago broke through in the sixth on a mix of luck and timely hitting. With one out, Daniel Palka tapped a broken-bat dribbler up the third base line for a single. After a walk to Davidson, Narvaez made contact on a check swing that rolled less than halfway toward third for another infield hit.

Moncada then grounded a two-run double into right-center field to tie it at 2. Nicky Delmonico followed with a sacrifice fly.

Yolmer Sanchez led off the seventh with a single to left that was misplayed by Shane Robinson, letting Sanchez advance to second. Tim Anderson then doubled, scoring Sanchez and adding to Chicago’s lead.

Tanaka allowed four runs and matched a career high with 10 hits over seven innings.

Anderson brought home Adam Engel in the ninth on an error by first baseman Luke Voit and later scored on a wild pitch.

ORIOLES 7, BLUE JAYS 0: Kendrys Morales had his home run streak snapped at seven games by Baltimore Orioles, which ended an eight-game skid by shutting out the visiting Blue Jays.

Striving to tie the major league record of homering in eight straight games, Morales went 0 for 3 with a walk and did not hit the ball out of the infield. In his final chance, the Toronto slugger swung through a slider from Paul Fry to strike out in the eighth inning.

Though he failed to match the mark shared by Dale Long, Don Mattingly and Ken Griffey Jr., Morales owns the big league record for successive games with a home run by a switch-hitter. He also owns the franchise record for consecutive games with a long ball.

Facing Baltimore rookie David Hess, against whom he homered last week, Morales struck out in the first inning, grounded out in the fourth and drew a four-pitch walk in the sixth.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 5, PHILLIES 3: Stephen Strasburg threw six effective innings, Matt Wieters hit a solo homer and Washington won at Philadelphia.

Strasburg (7-7) gave up two runs and five hits, striking out five.

The Phillies fell 31/2 games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East after losing the opener for the seventh straight series. They’re 6-12 since Aug. 8 and have dropped five games in the standings during that span.

NOTES

PHILLIES: Philadelphia made an attempt Monday to strengthen its depth before the final month of the season, putting in a waiver claim for Jose Bautista of the Mets, according to a report by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

The Phillies have yet to come to terms with the Mets on a trade for the veteran.

Bautista, 37, has a .708 OPS this season in 338 plate appearances with the Braves and Mets. He would likely be just a bat off the bench for the Phillies.

MARINERS: Seattle placed left-handed starter Marco Gonzales on the 10-day disabled list with a strained neck muscle.

MLBPA: The players’ union hired longtime sports law attorney and litigator Bruce Meyer as senior director of collective bargaining and legal.

Meyer will focus on negotiation and enforcement of the collective bargaining agreement and report to MLBPA executive director Tony Clark. Meyer has advised players’ unions in basketball, football and hockey, most recently working the past two years under former MLBPA executive director Don Fehr with the NHL Players’ Association.

