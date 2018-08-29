A federal judge has denied a motion by Gov. Paul LePage to dismiss a suit filed by two Maine women who were blocked from his Facebook page after they made comments critical of the Republican governor.

Judge John A. Woodcock Jr. denied LePage’s motion to have the suit dismissed in a ruling issued Wednesday in United States District Court.

The lawsuit was filed in August 2017 by the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine on behalf of the plaintiffs, Karin Leuthy of Camden and Kelli Whitlock Burton of Waldoboro.

Woodcock’s ruling means the suit can proceed, but time may be running out – at least for the Maine citizens who want to post remarks. LePage is serving out the final months of his second term as governor, with a new governor set to be elected in November.

According to court documents, Leuthy, who is a freelance writer and editor, and Burton, a science and medical freelance writer, allege that the governor’s censorship of his official “Paul LePage, Maine’s Governor,” page on Facebook violates their First Amendment right to free speech.

“The case presents a serious threat to free speech, but the First Amendment rights at stake belong to Paul LePage, not the plaintiffs,” LePage’s attorney, Patrick Strawbridge, argued in his motion to dismiss dated Oct. 13. “The plaintiffs seek an injunction restricting an elected official’s ability to choose which messages to promote on a personal Facebook page and instead requiring him to open up that page to all comers, no matter how vociferously their comments may conflict with and detract from LePage’s own message and priorities.”

In May, a federal judge in New York ruled that President Trump is violating the Constitution by blocking some Americans from viewing and commenting on his tweets. The Associated Press reported in June 2017 that Maine horror novel writer Stephen King was blocked from posting comments on the president’s Twitter account.

“The recent trend of politicians silencing people on social media because they disagree with them is not just alarming, it’s also unconstitutional,” Emma Bond, a staff attorney with the ACLU of Maine, said in a prepared statement.

“Constituents expressing their views to their elected officials is a time-honored, crucial part of democracy. The methods may change, but the protections of the Constitution don’t. Free speech must by protected from government censorship on social media just as it is in any other public forum,” Bond added.

