|BOYS’ SOCCER
|1.
|Yarmouth (4)
|65
|2.
|Lewiston (2)
|55
|3.
|Gorham
|43
|4.
|Bangor (1)
|40
|5.
|Portland
|38
|6.
|Falmouth
|29
|7.
|Cape Elizabeth
|28
|8.
|South Portland
|23
|9.
|Freeport
|16
|10.
|Cheverus
|10
|GIRLS’ SOCCER
|1.
|Camden Hills (4)
|63
|2.
|Yarmouth (1)
|58
|3.
|Scarborough (2)
|49
|4.
|Brunswick
|41
|5.
|Gorham
|31
|6.
|Cape Elizabeth
|21
|7.
|Bangor
|17
|8.
|Greely
|11
|8.
|Presque Isle
|11
|10.
|Bonny Eagle
|10
|10.
|Cheverus
|10
|10.
|Marshwood
|10
