BOYS’ SOCCER
1. Yarmouth (4) 65
2. Lewiston (2) 55
3. Gorham 43
4. Bangor (1) 40
5. Portland 38
6. Falmouth 29
7. Cape Elizabeth 28
8. South Portland 23
9. Freeport 16
10. Cheverus 10
GIRLS’ SOCCER
1. Camden Hills (4) 63
2. Yarmouth (1) 58
3. Scarborough (2) 49
4. Brunswick 41
5. Gorham 31
6. Cape Elizabeth 21
7. Bangor 17
8. Greely 11
8. Presque Isle 11
10. Bonny Eagle 10
10. Cheverus 10
10. Marshwood 10
Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles