AUGUSTA – The Legislature is expected to vote on a handful of bills Thursday that are meant to bolster the state’s child protective services agency, including pay hikes for front-line workers and additional staff for the Department of Health and Human Services.

In all the bills carry a price tag of more than $21 million and will add as many 40 new positions to the agency tasked with protecting children and investigating child abuse reports.

The legislation follows the deaths of Marissa Kennedy, 10, of Stockton Springs, in February and Kendall Chick, 4, of Wiscasset in December of 2017. Both girls died as a result of child abuse, law enforcement officials have said.

Their deaths prompted investigations by DHHS, with Gov. Paul LePage’s involvement, and by the Legislature’s watchdog agency, the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability.

The bills are modified versions of legislation proposed by the governor, who submitted five separate bills and has urged the Legislature to move forward with fixes.

Beyond more staff, the legislation also provides about $8 million in funding to begin an update to an antiquated computer system that DHHS uses to track and record child abuse investigations.

Of the five bills offered by LePage, the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, on split votes Monday, recommended three of the measures be approved with changes, while suggesting two be rejected.

LePage’s office has declined comment on the pending legislation, saying only LePage will consider the bills once they hit his desk.

LePage, whose story of growing up in an abusive home is well-known, has taken a hands-on approach to the administration’s review of its child protection services.

“I have personally experienced the trauma of an abusive home, and I want to ensure that we all do what we can to prevent future tragedies,” he said in a July radio address. “I’ve personally reviewed the case files of the two girls who were killed, but I’ve also reviewed many other cases that haven’t made the news. We cannot eradicate evil, but we can do better to protect children.”

