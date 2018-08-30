CINCINNATI — Christian Yelich sat on a chair in front of his locker, trying to take in all that had just happened.

“I’m so tired,” he said.

No wonder. For more than four hours, Yelich led an improbable comeback with an historic effort late Wednesday night.

Yelich became the eighth Milwaukee Brewers player to hit for the cycle and tied the club record with six hits. Jesus Aguilar took it from there, hitting a homer in the 10th inning for a 13-12 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

“I’ve never seen a game like that,” Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said of Yelich’s 6-for-6 performance. “It was incredible. He’s coming up and you’re thinking he can’t do it again, and he does it again. He did everything tonight, he really did. He’s driving the bus home tonight.”

Yelich became the first Brewers player to hit for the cycle since George Kottaras on Sept. 3, 2011, at Houston. He also matched the club record with six of the Brewers’ 22 hits, including a two-run homer.

“It’s one of those things you never really expect to do,” Yelich said. “Obviously you’ve got to have some luck involved in it. That’s always a factor when you do something like that.”

REDS: Cincinnati activated first baseman Joey Votto from the 10-day disabled list.

Votto had been out since Aug. 17 with a sore right knee, which was hit by a pitch on Aug. 4.

ASTROS: Houston rewarded Manager A.J. Hinch with a new contract that extends his run in the dugout through the 2022 season.

Hinch’s contract had been set to expire after this year.

TWINS-CUBS: In a swap of backup 35-year-old catchers, Minnesota traded Bobby Wilson to Chicago for Chris Gimenez and a player to be named or cash.

Wilson has been on the 10-day disabled list since Aug. 23 with a sprained right ankle. He hit .178 with two home runs and 16 RBI in 47 games for Minnesota.

METS: Third baseman David Wright is rejoining team in San Francisco to continue his rehabilitation, but there’s no timetable for him to be activated.

“Day-to-day reassessment,” a source said of Wright, who remains on the DL.

ANGELS: Manager Mike Scioscia announced that Shohei Ohtani will start on Sunday night for the first time since spraining the ulnar collateral ligament in his right pitching elbow nearly three months ago.

Ohtani will make his return on national television against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros.

Ohtani has thrown up to 50 pitches in the bullpen as he attempts to work back from the UCL injury that many feared might require Tommy John surgery and keep him out of action through the 2019 season. He’ll be on a limited pitch count.

YANKEES: Catcher Gary Sanchez could be rejoining the Yankees as soon as Saturday, Manager Aaron Boone said, provided his rehab assignment on Thursday goes off without a hitch. Sanchez (strained groin) caught all nine innings of a Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre game Wednesday, and went 0 for 4. Thursday was his fourth rehab game and his first time catching back to back games.

Sanchez first hurt his groin in late June, and missed a little less than three weeks. He returned on July 20, played three games, and promptly re-injured it. If he returns Saturday, it will be the same day rosters expand.

Share

< Previous

Next >