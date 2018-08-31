LOS ANGELES — All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald agreed to a massive new contract Friday with the Los Angeles Rams, ending his second consecutive preseason holdout as the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

The Rams announced a six-year deal through 2024 for Donald, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

ESPN and the NFL Network reported the deal is worth $135 million over six years, with a $40 million signing bonus and $87 million guaranteed. Donald is already under contract this season for $6.89 million in the final year of his rookie deal.

Donald was chosen for the Pro Bowl after each of his four NFL seasons. He’s the centerpiece of the Rams’ defense and one of the NFL’s most dominant linemen, demonstrating remarkable effectiveness against the run and the pass.

Donald was a key component of Los Angeles’ extraordinary turnaround under rookie coach Sean McVay in 2017. With Donald leading their defensive efforts under veteran coordinator Wade Phillips, the Rams won their division for the first time since 2003 and ended the franchise’s streaks of 13 consecutive non-winning seasons and 12 straight non-playoff seasons.

PATRIOTS-FALCONS: Atlanta traded a conditional 2020 draft pick to New England for safety Jordan Richards.

Richards started five of the 16 games last season and had 22 tackles with New England. He was a second-round draft pick by New England in 2015 and played in 41 games, with seven starts, in his three seasons with the Patriots.

TEXANS: Houston released veteran punter Shane Lechler just before what would have been his 19th season.

Lechler was let go after the Texans decided to go with undrafted rookie Trevor Daniel.

JETS: New York cut 18 players, including veteran linebackers David Bass and Kevin Minter, to pare the roster to 71.

Safety Rontez Miles, on the physically unable to perform list, is expected to be moved to the regular-season PUP list and clear another spot.

RAVENS: Baltimore placed cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste and offensive tackle Greg Senat on injured reserve, ending their seasons.

Baltimore also put safety DeShon Elliott and defensive back Bennett Jackson on IR as part of a series of moves that trimmed 17 players from the roster.

BROWNS: With the opener against Pittsburgh nine days away, Coach Hue Jackson said “all avenues are open” with his offensive line, which has been in flux since 10-time Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas retired after last season.

Jackson wouldn’t commit to Joel Bitonio as his starting left tackle and hinted there could be changes up front. Bitonio was moved from left guard into Thomas’ old spot during training camp with rookie Austin Corbett taking over at guard. Corbett, the No. 33 overall pick in this year’s draft, played tackle in college.

