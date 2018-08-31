Two Lewiston hospitals that illegally turned away emergency room patients in mental health crises – and sometimes had them arrested for trespassing – have pledged to change their policies and increase staff education, according to documents from the hospitals and state licensing inspectors.

The state inspectors had found evidence that Central Maine Medical Center and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center both had turned away patients with psychiatric problems, according to reports and correction plans posted on the Disability Rights Maine website.

“The reason this is so important is if you feel you need more resources and you don’t have them, the emergency room is where you go,” said Kevin Voyvodich, a managing attorney with Disability Rights Maine. He tipped inspectors to the issues after hearing from patients and advocates.

“If you are cut off at that point, or are fearful of getting arrested for going to get help, you are less likely to seek assistance,” Voyvodich said Friday.

This kind of so-called “patient dumping” is illegal under federal law, which requires any Medicare-participating hospital to screen and stabilize emergency room patients.

In some cases, inbound ambulance drivers were directed to take patients to other facilities, or emergency room personnel questioned ambulance drivers why they were bringing in someone with a mental health issue. Inspectors found that police were called to arrest “uncooperative” patients and, in some cases, patients that were arrested had their hospital records altered or deleted. The Central Maine Medical Center’s director of security sent an email to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office saying if individuals in custody are “in need of mental health issues (sic) that person is to be transported to (other hospital). CMMC is a trauma center and cannot provide the proper care for mental health.”

Under threat of losing federal funding, both hospitals have since submitted plans detailing how they’ll correct the violations, allowing them to continue receiving Medicare payments. Those changes include more prominent “It’s the Law” signs explaining patient rights. CMMC, for example, said it will better train employees on the law, create a new process to ensure disruptive patients get evaluated and create a barrier in the electronic registration log so emergency patients’ names can’t be deleted once they’re entered into the system.

“CMMC has taken steps to ensure this does not happen again, and we anticipate this will be confirmed by a unannounced return inspection in the near future,” hospital spokeswoman Kate Carlisle told the Sun Journal in an email.

The violations at the two hospitals and the correction plans were first reported by the Bangor Daily News.

Voyvodich said he did not have any data on whether these kinds of violations happen in other hospital emergency rooms in Maine, but he hopes the findings in Lewiston send a message.

“The hope is that other hospitals recognize that if they are doing this, (the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) sees it as a problem and they address it sooner rather than later,” he said.

Voyvodich said Disability Rights Maine will follow up with the Lewiston hospitals, and others, to continue to monitor emergency room patient care, do trainings and “try to get the word out there that these are real issues and these are real people with mental health issues that are suffering.”

This story will be updated.

