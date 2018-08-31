NEW HIRES

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice appointed three new clinical staff positions.

Jim Schneid, M.D., was hired as a per diem staff physician in hospice.

Schneid, of Winthrop, is a clinical associate professor of family medicine at the University of New England’s College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Katharine Addicott was hired as a per diem nurse practitioner at the Hospice House.

Addicott, of South Portland, is palliative care nurse practitioner at Maine Medical Center’s Palliative Care Program in Portland.

Nancy Wright was hired as a nurse practitioner at the Hospice House.

Wright, of Bridgton, previously was a family nurse practitioner at the CMMF/Bridgton Hospital Practice Group.

Mercy Hospital hired David Fernandez as its new vice president of physician practices.

Fernandez brings nearly 30 years of experience in the medical field, most recently from Summit Medical Group in New Jersey.

Covenant Health appointed Steven Jorgensen as president of St. Mary’s Health System and senior vice president of Covenant Health.

Jorgensen previously worked at the Mayo Clinic as head of human resources, administrator for various departments, and chair of clinical operations at its location in Jacksonville, Florida.

Steven Berkowitz, M.D., was named senior vice president and chief physician executive at EMHS.

Berkowitz has been at EMHS on an interim basis for the past 18 months. He previously served as chief medical officer of St. David’s Healthcare in Austin, Texas.

Jo E. Linder, M.D., was appointed assistant dean of students, Tufts University School of Medicine, Maine Track Program.

Linder is an associate professor in the department of emergency medicine and the department of community medicine and public health at Tufts. She has been an attending physician in Maine Medical Center’s department of emergency medicine since 2000 and director of the division of community and preventive medicine from 2008 to 2018.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Christiane Northrup, M.D., was presented with 2018 New Thought Walden Award.

Northrup was selected for the Mind/Body Healing Award, a special category within the Walden Awards. She was chosen for her work as a visionary pioneer in women’s health and wellness.

Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.

Share

< Previous

Next >