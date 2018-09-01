NEW YORK — Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven strong innings for his first win since July, rookie Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer and the New York Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 2-1 on Saturday.

The Yankees got only two hits but won for the 11th time in 15 games. New York has the second-best record in the majors, behind AL East-leading Boston.

Andrew McCutchen went 0 for 3 and struck out twice in his Yankees debut. The former NL MVP batted leadoff and played right field, a day after being acquired from San Francisco.

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, who missed nearly six weeks with a recurring groin injury, went 0 for 4.

Tanaka (10-5) gave up one run and seven hits for his first victory since July 31. He was 0-3 with a 4.40 ERA in five August starts.

Tanaka joined Andy Pettitte as the only pitchers in Yankees history to reach double-digit wins in each of their first five seasons in the majors.

Jonathan Holder pitched a scoreless eighth and Dellin Betances notched his second save in the ninth.

Torres hit his 22nd homer of the season and third since the start of New York’s homestand on Monday, a stretch over which he’s batting .526 with eight RBI.

Torres connected in the fifth off Daniel Norris (0-3) for the Yankees’ first run.

Norris, reinstated from the disabled list and making his first big league appearance since April 29, was pulled later in the inning with cramping in his left calf. He had been sidelined for most of the season with a strained left groin.

Norris struck out seven, including six of the first 10 New York batters.

The Tigers loaded the bases in the first and scored on a sacrifice fly by Victor Martinez.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 2, GIANTS 1: Steven Matz struck out a career-high 11 batters and New York won at San Francisco in 11 innings.

Wilmer Flores doubled to left off Giants reliever Hunter Strickland (3-4) to lead off the 11th. He went to third when Jay Bruce grounded out to second against the shift, and scored on Todd Frazier’s fly ball to left.

Jerry Blevins (2-2) pitched a scoreless 10th and Mets closer Robert Gsellman worked the 11th for his ninth save.

Brandon Nimmo made a diving catch in right field, robbing Austin Slater of a hit to end it.

The Mets have won six of their last seven games at AT&T Park.

Slater was 2 for 5 and Evan Longoria homered for the Giants.

NOTES

YANKEES-PIRATES: New York acquired Adeiny Hechavarria in a trade with Pittsburgh, bringing in a veteran infielder to back up injured shortstop Didi Gregorius.

New York will send a player to be named or cash to Pittsburgh for Hechavarria, 29, who is batting .254 with four homers and 29 RBI in 76 games with the Rays and Pirates this season. As part of the deal, the Pirates will send New York $863,709 to cover most of the $951,613 remaining in Hechavarria’s $5.9 million salary.

Share

< Previous

Next >