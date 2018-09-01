Oliver Pascual hit a walkoff double in the 11th inning Saturday night as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies rallied to defeat the visiting Portland Sea Dogs, 7-6.

Jhoan Arena collected five hits and two RBI for Binghamton (64-74), including the tying single in the bottom of the ninth.

Portland (61-76) took a 6-5 lead in the top of the 11th on a single by Danny Mars. Binghamton tied it in the bottom of the inning on a wild pitch before Pascaul’s walkoff hit.

Austin Rei recorded three hits for Portland.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY SERIES: Brad Keselowski took advantage of a wreck between the leaders, Ross Chastain and Kevin Harvick, to win at Darlington, South Carolina.

Keselowski was running near the top but didn’t appear to have enough to catch Chastain or Harvick. But on Lap 110, Harvick and Chastain were side-by-side passing a lapped car when Harvick’s car drove Chastain into the wall. As Chastain came back down, he clipped Harvick, who spun out with heavy damage.

NASCAR CUP SERIES: Denny Hamlin won the pole for the Southern 500 at Darlington, South Carolina. Kyle Larson will start next to Hamlin, with last year’s series champion, Martin Truex Jr., in third.

FORMULA ONE: Kimi Raikkonen edged his teammate and title hopeful, Sebastian Vettel, in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, Italy, to clinch only his second pole position in 10 years.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Visiting Liverpool survived an embarrassing mistake from Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson to beat Leicester 2-1 for a fourth straight win to open the season.

Attempting a turn in his own area to get around Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho, Alisson got the ball caught in his feet and lost possession. Iheanacho passed to Rachid Ghezzal, who made it 2-1 in the 63rd minute.

MLS: Lawrence Olum tied it in the 70th minute and the Portland Timbers held on for a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution at Foxborough, Massachusetts.

ASIAN GAMES: Tottenham forward Son Heung-min will get to skip military service after South Korea defeated Japan 2-1 in the gold-medal game at Jakarta, Indonesia. South Korea rewards holders of Asian Games gold medals and all Olympic medals with the exemption. Military service is compulsory for South Korean males.

GOLF

LPGA: Georgia Hall pulled away from Minjee Lee late in the third round to take a two-stroke lead in the Cambia Portland Classic in Oregon.

Hall shot a 3-under 69. She birdied the par-3 16th and par-4 17th, and made a 6-foot par save on the par-4 18th.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Joe Durant eagled the par-5 18th for a 7-under 63 and a one-stroke lead over Miguel Angel Jimenez in the Shaw Charity Classic at Calgary, Alberta.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Lee Westwood moved within sight of his first win in more than four years, taking a one-stroke lead in the Made In Denmark event after a 5-under 67 in the third round at Aarhus, Denmark.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Los Angeles Lakers waived forward Luol Deng, two years after signing him to a four-year, $72 million free-agent contract.

Deng, 33, appeared in 56 games during his first year with the Lakers, but played just one game last season with Magic Johnson in charge of the front office.

