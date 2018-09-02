NEW YORK — Rookie Victor Reyes hit his first major league home run, doubled twice and singled, leading the Detroit Tigers over the New York Yankees 11-7 on Sunday.

The Tigers split the four-game series. The Yankees remained 7 1/2 games behind Boston in the AL East and finished 3-4 on their homestand against Detroit and the Chicago White Sox, both far below-.500 teams.

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone was absent while serving a one-game suspension for nicking plate umpire Nic Lentz with his cap during an animated argument Friday night. Bench coach Josh Bard filled in for Boone.

Reyes drove in three runs with his career-high four hits. The 23-year-old outfielder hadn’t played above Double-A before the Tigers selected him from Arizona last December in the Rule 5 draft for players left off rosters.

RAYS 6, INDIANS 4: Rookie Brandon Lowe homered and drove in three runs, and Tampa Bay hung on in the ninth inning to defeat the Indians, taking two of three at Cleveland.

Ryan Yarbrough (13-5), another rookie, allowed one run in five-plus innings of relief.

ATHLETICS 8, MARINERS 2: Stephen Piscotty homered twice and drove in five runs as Oakland won at home to widen its lead over Seattle for the second AL wild-card spot to 51/2 games.

RANGERS 18, TWINS 4: Yohander Mendez earned his first major league win and Nomar Mazara hit two of the Rangers’ six homers in a rout at Arlington, Texas.

ROYALS 9, ORIOLES 1: Jorge Lopez showed some of the potential the Royals saw when they traded for him in late July, scattering five hits over a career-best seven innings and helping Kansas City rout visiting Baltimore to complete a three-game sweep of the only team in the majors with a worse record.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 8, PHILLIES 1: Javier Baez hit one of three solo home runs off Cy Young candidate Aaron Nola to reach 30 home runs and 100 RBI, and Jon Lester pitched six shutout innings to continue his mastery of the Phillies and help lead NL Central-leading Chicago win at Philadelphia.

DODGERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2: Matt Kemp beat the Diamondbacks for the second straight game, hitting a two-run double in the ninth inning that lifted the Dodgers to a win at home for sole possession of first place in the NL West.

REDS 6, CARDINALS 4: Eugenio Suarez’s two-run homer off Bud Norris in the 10th inning lifted Cincinnati to a win at St. Louis.

BREWERS 9, NATIONALS 4: Christian Yelich hit his first career grand slam, Keon Broxton added a three-run homer, and Milwaukee earned a series victory with a win at Washington.

BRAVES 5, PIRATES 1: Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his seventh leadoff homer of the season and scored the tiebreaking run in a four-run eighth to help NL East-leading Atlanta beat visiting Pittsburgh.

ROCKIES 7, PADRES 3: Chris Iannetta hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning and Colorado beat the last-place Padres to salvage a split of their four-game series at San Diego.

METS 4, GIANTS 1: Noah Syndergaard pitched a two-hitter for his first career complete game, striking out 11 as New York won at San Francisco.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 6, MARLINS 1: Sean Reid-Foley struck out 10 over seven innings and earned his first major league win in pitching Toronto past host Miami.

