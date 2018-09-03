OAKLAND, Calif. — Mark Canha homered and Matt Chapman hit an RBI double to back Trevor Cahill, leading the Oakland Athletics past the New York Yankees 6-3 on Monday in a matchup between two teams in the AL wild-card race.

The A’s jumped on CC Sabathia (7-6) early and pulled within 31/2 games of New York for the first wild card.

Mark Canha of the Athletics, right, is congratulated by third-base coach Matt Williams after hitting a solo home run against the Yankees during Oakland's 6-3 victory at home on Monday. Associated Press/Jeff Chiu Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Cahill (6-3) won for the first time in seven career appearances against the Yankees, the only AL team he’d never beaten. The right-hander improved to 5-0 with a 1.09 ERA in nine home starts, striking out three to leave him one shy of 1,000 for his career. Cahill allowed four hits and three runs – two earned – in five innings.

Lou Trivino relieved Cahill and struck out the side in the sixth. Jeurys Familia issued consecutive two-out walks in the eighth but got out of it unscathed before Blake Treinen finished for his 36th save.

Oakland has won six of the last eight meetings with the Yankees.

ASTROS 4, TWINS 1: Alex Bregman homered for the third straight game and Yuli Gurriel also went deep to help host Houston to its third straight win.

Dallas Keuchel (11-10) scattered five hits over six innings and allowed one run, which was unearned, for his second straight win.

ROYALS 5, INDIANS 1: Jakob Junis allowed two hits in seven shutout innings, Ryan O’Hearn homered twice and Kansas City extended its winning streak to a season-high six games with a victory at Cleveland.

Junis (8-12) hit a batter, walked none, struck out six and retired the last nine hitters.

RAYS 7, BLUE JAYS 1: Toronto right-hander Marcus Stroman got roughed up early in his return from the disabled list, Ji-Man Choi added a solo homer and Tampa Bay earned a road victory.

WHITE SOX 4, TIGERS 2: Matt Davidson hit a game-ending, two-run homer as Chicago scored three times in the bottom of the ninth to beat Detroit for its eighth win in 11 games.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 4, CUBS 3: Christian Yelich drove in the winning run with the bases loaded in the ninth after beating a throw from third to avoid a double play, and Milwaukee won at home in the opener of an important three-game series with the Cubs.

NATIONALS 4, CARDINALS 3: Bryce Harper hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning, then delivered a sacrifice fly in the 10th that sent the Washington to a win at home.

Greg Holland (2-2) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win against the Cardinals, who designated him for assignment July 27.

ROCKIES 9, GIANTS 8: Pinch-hitter Noel Cuevas delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth and Colorado rallied past San Francisco at Denver after squandering a five-run lead.

Trevor Story hit two homers off Giants ace Madison Bumgarner.

MARLINS 3, PHILLIES 1: The fading Phillies mustered only four hits and no walks against Jose Urena and two relievers and lost to the last-place Marlins at Miami.

Philadelphia is 9-17 since Aug. 6, when the team led the NL East.

PIRATES 5, REDS 1: Adam Frazier had a career high-tying four hits, including a solo home run off Matt Harvey (6-8), and Trevor Williams (12-9) continued his stretch of strong starts by pitching 62/3 scoreless innings in Pittsburgh’s win at home.

Share

< Previous

Next >