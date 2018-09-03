ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Linebacker Trevor Bates, the former Westbrook High and University of Maine player, was released Monday by the Detroit Lions after appearing to make the final 53-man roster over the weekend.

Bates was let go after the Lions signed another former New England Patriots linebacker, Marquis Flowers. The Lions are coached this year by a former Patriots defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia.

Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The Lions also filled the 10th and final spot of their practice squad with defensive tackle John Atkins.

Bates had come on strong during the preseason to make the initial 53-man roster, but became a casualty once Patricia’s former linebacker became available following the Patriots’ cuts. The fourth-year pro could be a candidate to return to the practice squad, though the Lions chose Atkins to fill that final spot for now.

Atkins is an undrafted rookie out of Georgia. The 6-foot-3-inch, 321-pound defensive tackle spent training camp with the Patriots after taking a visit to Detroit as part of the predraft process. He was a part of Georgia’s national runner-up team last season and finished his college career with 81 tackles but no sacks.

EAGLES: Nick Foles will be under center Thursday night when Philadelphia meets Atlanta in the opener.

Coach Doug Pederson made the announcement one day after a testy exchange with reporters in which he insisted he wanted to wait before ruling out Carson Wentz.

BRONCOS: Royce Freeman is set to become the first rookie running back to start a season opener for Denver since Hall of Famer Terrell Davis in 1995.

“It’s an honor to be mentioned with a man of that caliber, a player with that type of legacy around here,” Freeman said.

COLIN KAEPERNICK has a new deal with Nike, even without having a job in the NFL.

Kaepernick’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, made the announcement on Twitter, calling the former San Francisco quarterback an “All American Icon” and crediting a lawyer, Ben Meiselas, for getting the deal done. Kaepernick also posted a Nike ad featuring his face and wrote: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. (Hashtag) JustDoIt.”

COWBOYS: Center Travis Frederick won’t go on injured reserve initially as he battles a condition that affects the nervous system, although the team still doesn’t have a timetable for his return.

Coach Jason Garrett said Frederick hasn’t had any “drastic setbacks” while getting treated for Guillain-Barre syndrome. The disorder attacks nerves and causes weakness in various parts of the body.

RAVENS: Joe Flacco will start Sunday at quarterback against Buffalo, but Coach John Harbaugh won’t reveal whether the backup will be Robert Griffin III or rookie Lamar Jackson.

BILLS: Nathan Peterman will be the starting quarterback, a job he’s expected to hold until first-round pick Josh Allen is deemed ready.

SAINTS: New Orleans brought in veteran running back Mike Gillislee, who was cut over the weekend by the Patriots, to add physicality to the running game.

Gillislee gained 383 yards and scored five touchdowns last season with New England.

COLTS: Indianapolis put defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis on injured reserve and signed tight end Ryan Hewitt to the active roster.

