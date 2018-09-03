A Westbrook man is facing drug charges after being found with crack cocaine during a traffic stop in South Portland late Sunday night.

A member of Maine State Police Troop G and the Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement team stopped a car on Maine Mall Road around 11:30 p.m. During the roadside investigation, police searched passenger Makonnen Berhe, 27, of Westbrook, and found 18 grams crack cocaine and $2,500 in suspected drug proceeds, police said.

After the search, Berhe and the driver of the car, 27-year-old Abdirizak Farah of South Portland, took off running, police said. Both were arrested after a foot pursuit and taken to Cumberland County Jail.

Berhe was charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, violation of conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Farah was charged with operating after suspension and refusing to submit to arrest or detention. His bail was set at $300.

South Portland and Scarborough police assisted with the arrests.

