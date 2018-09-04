The Miami Dolphins are adding a second member of Tom Brady’s old arsenal to the team.

Tailback and special teams ace Brandon Bolden has signed with Miami, joining former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola who was signed in the offseason.

Brandon Bolden made an impact over six seasons for the Patriots on offense, but especially on special teams. He was cut by New England on Saturday, but has found a new home in Miami. Associated Press/Steven Senne Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Bolden, 28, spent the past six seasons as an offensive and special teams contributor in New England. He has rushed for 912 yards and six touchdowns on 216 carries, and caught 47 passes for 373 yards and two touchdowns during his NFL career.

He’s also contributed 27 tackles on special teams, which is where he’ll likely contribute for the Dolphins right away.

Bolden becomes the fourth newcomer Miami has added this week. The Dolphins claimed quarterback Luke Falk and receiver Tanner McEvoy from the waiver wire on Sunday, and signed center Travis Swanson on Monday.

STEELERS: Mike Tomlin doesn’t know when Le’Veon Bell is going to show up for work.

Maybe it’ll be in time for the Pittsburgh All-Pro running back to be ready for Sunday’s season opener at Cleveland. Or maybe Bell will skip a week to send one last message about his frustration over not being able to sign a long-term deal during the offseason.

Or maybe Bell will wait until early November to sign his one-year franchise tender, a move that would cost him millions in lost salary up front, a windfall Bell hopes to recoup when he hits free agency next spring.

Tomlin insists he has too much going on getting ready to chase a third straight AFC North title to keep checking Bell’s locker for evidence of his arrival.

“When he gets here, that’s when we’ll start quantifying Le’Veon Bell-related things,” Tomlin said Tuesday, declining to get into specifics about how long it might take for Bell to get ready to play after not practicing for eight months. “Right now, (I’m) singularly focused on the guys that have been here.”

Second-year running back James Conner chief among them. The former Pitt star made significant strides during training camp. Following an uneven rookie season, Conner’s rise over the spring and summer left his teammates confident and his head coach impressed.

Asked if he’s more comfortable with the depth behind Bell than he was heading into the 2017 opener, Tomlin said yes. When asked why, Tomlin simply replied “James.”

JETS: Coach Todd Bowles said the Jets were looking at Davis Webb coming of college, and they were “intrigued” by his size and his arm. The Jets signed Webb to their practice squad Tuesday two days after the Giants surprisingly cut the strong-armed quarterback.

The move raised eyebrows and sparked strong reactions from a team that eventually has to start grooming Eli Manning’s successor. Webb was a third-round pick in 2017 out of Cal-Berkeley.

“They made a decision. I didn’t agree with it. I don’t think many people did, especially my teammates,” Webb said after his first practice as a Jet. “At the same time, I’ve moved on.”

Chiefs: Kansas City signed offensive lineman Cam Erving to a two-year contract extension, one year after acquiring the former first-round draft pick in a trade with Cleveland.

Erving was the 19th overall pick of the Browns out of Florida State in 2015, but he struggled to solidify a starting spot on the offensive line.

The financial terms of the deal Tuesday were not disclosed.

