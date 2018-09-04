Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to appoint former senator Jon Kyl, a fellow Republican, to succeed the late-senator John McCain (R), people familiar with his plans said Tuesday.

Kyl served in the Senate from 1995 until 2013. More recently, he guided President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, as he navigated meetings with senators.

McCain’s widow, Cindy McCain, appeared to confirm the decision on social media, tweeting: Jon “Kyl is a dear friend of mine and John’s. It’s a great tribute to John that he is prepared to go back into public service to help the state of Arizona.”

McCain died Aug. 25 after battling brain cancer. He was 81.

Kyl, 76, served alongside McCain in the Senate and is a reliable conservative vote. One of the first votes he will cast when he is sworn in as senator will be on the confirmation of Kavanaugh to the high court.

McCain has been absent from the Senate since December as he underwent cancer treatment. Kyl’s appointment would give Republicans their full contingent of 51 senators.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: