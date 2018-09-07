PATRIOTS THIS WEEK

Texans at Patriots, 1 p.m. Sunday (CBS)

Spread: Patriots by 6

Outlook: Upset Alert! But I won’t pull the trigger on this one. Going with Tom Brady at home is a pretty hard/fast rule of mine. But Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt both healthy again makes Houston a whole ‘nuther team.

Prediction: Patriots, 27-20

GAME OF THE WEEK

Jaguars at Giants, 1 p.m. Sunday (FOX)

Spread: Jaguars by 3

Outlook: It’s an oddball Game of the Week. I know. But it’s Jaguar Jalen (Mouth of the South) Ramsey defending the Giants’ healthy-again Odell Beckham. Beyond that one-on-one, we’re curious if Jax can sustain the progress it made last season, and if NYG can have that progress with a boost from top pick RB Saquon Barkley.

Prediction: Jaguars, 21-17

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Bengals at Colts, 1 p.m. Sunday

Spread: Colts by 21/2

Outlook: Has Andrew Luck stored up all this magic during his 19 months’ injury absence? Cincy has won three of past four over Indy.

Prediction: Bengals, 30-20

Other games

n At Dolphins over Titans (-1), 20-17: I think Kenyan Drake and a judiciously deployed Frank Gore could be a very interesting, successful running back tandem. And I believe the Dolphins in general are better than the doomsaying I have been hearing.

n Steelers (-4) over At Browns, 28-23: Pitt’s good even without Le’Veon Bell. Cleveland is legit improved and has a medium outright upset shot.

n At Vikings (-61/2) over 49ers, 38-16: All eyes on the arms as pricey Kirk Cousins debuts for Vikes and Jimmy Garoppolo begins his first full season piloting the Niners.

n At Saints (-91/2) over Buccaneers, 31-17: With Saints RB Mark Ingram and Bucs QB Jameis Winston both suspended, give me Drew Brees over Ryan Fitzpatrick, please.

n At Ravens (-71/2) over Bills, 21-3: Buffs are starting Nathan Peterman at QB. Josh Allen waits in wings, as does Lamar Jackson behind Joe Flacco. The backup QBs here are more interesting.

n At Chargers (-31/2) over Chiefs, 27-20: Patrick Mahomes has nice weapons in Kareem Hunt, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Gives visitors a real upset shot here. But I see Philip Rivers feasting.

n At Broncos (-3) over Seahawks, 23-19: Denver is hoping it bought the 2017 Case Keenum, not the journeyman who preceded him. Bad sign if he doesn’t fare well versus a ravaged Seattle D.

n At Cardinals (-1) over Washington, 19-17: Washington is 0-4 in openers under Jay Gruden. It’s Alex Smith versus Sam Bradford in duel of new QBs. But bigger difference is healthy David Johnson over ghost of Adrian Peterson at RB.

n At Panthers (-3) over Cowboys, 27-23: Young Cowboys don’t have a lot of firepower after Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, but Cam Newton and Christian McCaffery are working behind an injury-wracked O-line. Home field tips the pick.

n At Packers (-71/2) over Bears, 27-21: Sunday prime-time stage anoints the comeback of Aaron Rodgers and Bears debut of high-priced sackman Khalil Mack.

n At Lions (-61/2) over Jets, 24-20: Early of two Monday games introduces new Motown coach Matt Patricia – and Jets’ top pick Sam Darnold as the youngest season-opening starting QB in NFL history.

n Rams (-4) over At Raiders, 34-17: Monday nightcap might find Jon Gruden scrambling to get back in the TV booth again. Rams’ league-leading offense should be formidable again.

Last year: 156-100 overall; 102-137-17 vs. spread

By Greg Cote, Miami Herald

