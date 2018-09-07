NORTH YARMOUTH – The finest designs are a balance of form and function, and this smart home is no exception. The newly built three-bedroom modern ranch on a gently sloping hilltop is a stunner, with its energy-efficiency, durability and integrated technologies at the core of its beauty.

In every detail – glazed concrete floors with radiant heat, on-grid solar with all LED lighting, in-home air-conditioning and filtration air exchanger, tankless water heater, structural insulated panel construction, a standing-seam metal roof with a 50-year warranty – this home is built for maximum energy-efficiency.

That the lights, thermostat and garage doors can be controlled via Bluetooth from anywhere is an added luxury. The great room – with eat-in kitchen, dining and living room area with a wet bar – has cathedral ceilings, in-home sound, a dozen sources of natural light and, just outside the door, a deck for outdoor dining. The kitchen is like a showroom model with custom hard maple cabinetry, granite countertops, a walk-in pantry, top-of-the-line appliances, Kohler fixtures and even a voice-command stove hood.

A large master bedroom overlooks bucolic fields where wildlife such as deer and turkeys have been known to visit. The master bath has an ultra-modern soaking tub as well as a walk-in shower and double vanities. Each of the other two bedrooms overlooks the front yard and scenic driveway entrance, with a walk-in closet in each room. Even the second full bathroom is a bit of a conversation piece, with a self-cleaning toilet.

This home has three mahogany decks: one a statement front entrance large enough for a couple of rocking chairs, one off the dining room, and the third a passageway between the living spaces and the garage reminiscent of a covered bridge. Coming in from the garage side of the home, there’s a perfectly practical side entrance: a laundry room and mudroom with granite countertops, cabinet storage and a row of coat hooks.

Even the garage is special, a post-and-beam Hemlock construction, with Japanese screen- style garage doors, and above-garage storage.

Just a five-minute drive from downtown Yarmouth, Freeport and I-295, this turnkey property will be ideal for owners with a love of the outdoors, modern sensibilities and an appreciation for quality and efficiency. Every inch of this 2,000-square-foot home is designed to perfection.

The home at 372 Ledge Road, North Yarmouth, is listed for sale at $659,000 by Marika Clark of Kennebunk Beach Realty. For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact Marika at 207-671-6927 or [email protected]

– Amy Paradysz, Special to Maine Real Estate

