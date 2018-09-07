Gary Fifield is returning to the basketball court – this time as an temporary assistant coach with the University of Maine women’s basketball program.

Fifield, who compiled a 660-137 record as head coach of the University of Southern Maine women’s basketball team, will serve as assistant to Maine coach Amy Vachon during the 2018-19 season, the school announced Friday.

“I am very excited to announce the addition of Gary Fifield to our staff,” Vachon said in a press release. “Coach Fifield’s coaching resume speaks for itself. He is a proven teacher, mentor and coach. In our conversations about the possibility, it became very clear to me that he would be a perfect addition to our staff. His experience coaching at all levels of basketball will add a level of expertise that will benefit our entire program.”

Fifield stepped down as the USM coach in 2015 after leading the Huskies to five Division III Final Four appearances in 27 years. He fills a void on Vachon’s staff after assistant Jhasmin Player left last week to join the coaching staff at Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles.

“Coach Vachon has shown that she is one of the top young head coaches in Division I women’s basketball,” Fifield said in the press release. “When meeting with Amy, I could sense that her energy, positive personality and work ethic are contagious.”

After leaving USM, Fifield served as an assistant coach for one season at Appalachian State under one of his former players, Angel Elderkin. He stepped away from basketball for a year before coaching the girls’ basketball team at Cheverus High in Portland last winter.

In May, after announcing he would not return to Cheverus, Fifield left the door open for a return to coaching.

“Maybe as a consultant,” he told the Portland Press Herald. “Who knows? At least it won’t be as a head coach or anything like that if I ever get back into it. I still enjoy being with the kids and I still enjoy coaching.

Fifield is a member of the New England Basketball Hall of Fame, the Maine Sports Hall of Fame, the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame and the USM Husky Hall of Fame.

