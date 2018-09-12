Nine Maine businesses will get federal grants to help with energy-efficient investments.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Energy for America Program granted $431,725 to Maine businesses. Most of the money will partially pay for roof-mounted solar panels, but almost half the total, $200,000, was awarded to T&D Wood Energy, a company building a mill in Sanford to convert wood residue and waste into pellets.

“By installing technologies that increase energy efficiency, these local businesses can save more annually, increase competitiveness and reduce their environmental footprint,” Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Angus King, a Maine independent, said in a joint statement announcing the grants.

Grants for rooftop solar power arrays will be awarded to the following businesses:

• Gary’s Auto and RV Sales and Gagnon’s Rental Properties, Connor – $66,000.

• Mook Sea Farms, Walpole, $49,597.

• Labrie Farms, St. Agatha, $30,000.

• Maple Crest Farm, Hermon, $21,506.

• Buck’s Naked BBQ, Freeport, $19,496.

• Split Rock Distillery, Newcastle, $6,465.

• Porchside Veterinary Care, Dresden, $4,228.

Peter McGuire can be contacted at 791-6325 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: PeteL_McGuire

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: