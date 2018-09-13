KNOX — A man was killed and three other people were injured when a barn collapsed Thursday morning on Route 137 in Knox.

The structure, at 1060 Belfast Road, was being demolished when the roof fell in, Waldo County Sheriff Jeffrey Trafton said. Trafton said at least one work crew was on the property but would not say if the fatality and injuries involved the workers.

Trafton said the barn’s roof collapsed at 9:30 a.m., killing one of the four contractors working on the building. Three others were injured when the roof fell in. Two were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the third was treated at the scene.

The barn belongs to Ed Larrabee, who lives in a house next to the property.

Police did not immediately release the identity of the man who died while they attempted to contact his next of kin.

This story will be updated.

