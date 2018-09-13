MANILA, Philippines — Philippine authorities began evacuating thousands of people Thursday from the path of the most powerful typhoon this year, closing schools, readying bulldozers for landslides and placing rescuers and troops on full alert in the country’s north.
More than 4 million people live in areas at most risk from the storm, which the Joint Typhoon Warning Center in Hawaii categorized as a super typhoon.
Typhoon Mangkhut could hit northeastern Cagayan province on Saturday. It was tracked on Thursday 450 miles away in the Pacific with sustained winds of 127 miles per hour, forecasters said.
