COLLEGES

Nina Keur had a goal and an assist Friday as the 18th-ranked Maine field hockey team dominated Cornell 5-0 at the Catamount Classic in Burlington, Vt.

Riley Field, Hana Davis, Casey Crowley and Lydia Gavner also scored, with Libby Riedl, Brittany Smith and Brianna Ricker credited with assists.

The Black Bears have outshot opponents 114 to 36, which has led to outscoring teams, 26-6.

HOCKEY

NHL: The league questioned the Washington Capitals about re-signing Brooks Orpik after trading him to Colorado and cleared the team of any wrongdoing.

TENNIS

DAVIS CUP: Borna Coric pulled off a through-the-legs lob shot winner en route to a 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory over Steve Johnson, helping Croatia to a 2-0 lead over the United States at Zadar, Croatia.

In the other match, sixth-ranked Marin Cilic scored a 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory over Davis Cup debutant Frances Tiafoe.

GOLF

LPGA: Tour rookie Maria Torres shared the four-way lead after two rounds of the Evian Championships at Evian-les-Bains, France, her second major tournament.

Torres, the first Puerto Rican to earn a Tour card, shot a 2-under 69 before Amy Olson (65), Mo Martin (66) and Mi Hyang Lee (66) matched her 8-under 134 total.

CHAMPIONS: Brandt Jobe capped a fast start with an eagle and shot a 7-under 65 to take the first-round lead in The Ally Challenge at Grand Blanc, Michigan.

EUROPEAN: Ashun Wu of China birdied his first two holes to set up a 5-under 66 and take a three-shot lead into the weekend at the KLM Open in The Hague, Netherlands.

SOCCER

GERMAN LEAGUE: Paco Alcacer thrived in his Borussia Dortmund debut, sealing the 3-1 win over visiting Eintracht Frankfurt.

United States midfielder Christian Pulisic wasn’t in the squad because of a muscle injury. He already missed Dortmund’s previous game and the U.S. friendlies against Brazil and Mexico.

INVESTMENT MADE: Tim Howard, a former United States goalkeeper, is part of a consortium that has taken over Dagenham and Redbridge, which is a fifth-tier club in London.

TELEVISION

ESPN DEPARTURE: Jemele Hill announced she’s leaving the company after 12 years as a commentator, anchor, reporter and writer.

Hill attracted attention last year and briefly was suspended by the network for opinionated messages on social media, including a tweet that referenced President Donald Trump as a “white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”

OLYMPICS

RUSSIAN DOPING: A key review committee recommended that Russia’s anti-doping agency be reinstated after a nearly three-year suspension resulting from the country’s scheme to circumvent rules and win medals.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: Jon Berti went 3 for 4 and drove in two runs as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats won the league championship, defeating the Akron RubberDucks 8-5 at Manchester, New Hampshire and completing a three-game sweep of the finals.

