ROCKLAND — A Vinalhaven lobsterman was sentenced Thursday to 45 days in jail for trying to ram a skiff in 2016.

Carl B. Gross, 32, had pleaded guilty last year and was on a 12-month deferred disposition. The agreement called for a cap of 90 days in jail with the defense able to argue for less time on charges of reckless conduct and operating a watercraft to endanger.

The full sentence imposed on Sept. 13 was 364 days in jail with all but 45 days suspended to be followed by one year of probation. The start of the jail term was stayed until Feb. 1.

He was convicted of using his lobster boat to threaten Jacob Watt and Morgan Martin by trying to ram the skiff they were in on Nov. 30, 2016. The lobster boat made contact with the skiff, but the men were able to get off the skiff and onto some floats.

Gross also was given a concurrent 45-day jail term on an unrelated domestic violence assault that occurred in 2016. A second domestic violence assault charge was dismissed.

