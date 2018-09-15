SACO — Anthony Bracamonte returned two punts for touchdowns in the first quarter and finished with four touchdowns as Thornton Academy raced to a 63-7 win over Massabesic in a Class A South football game Saturday.

Bracamonte opened the scoring with a 58-yard TD reception. He also had a 49-yard run in the second quarter, helping the Golden Trojans (3-0) build a 48-0 halftime lead.

Thornton Academy's Ethan Logan tries to knock down a pass from Nick Roberge of Massabesic during Thornton Academy's 63-7 win Saturday in Saco.

Julian BaileyCottle added two touchdown runs.

Massabesic fell to 0-3.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 49, MT. ARARAT 7: Oscar Saunders threw for two touchdowns and ran for one as the Raiders (2-1) cruised past the Eagles (1-2) in Fryeburg.

Saunders found Nathan Knapp for scores of 35 and 57 yards in the first quarter, then scored from 10 yards out late in the second quarter to help Fryeburg build a 27-0 halftime lead.

Calvin Southwick also scored in the first half, then added another short touchdown run in the third quarter to make it 34-0.

Mt. Ararat got on the board late in the game when Noah Blessington connected with Austin Damon for a 35-yard touchdown.

LISBON/ST. DOM’S 30, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 28: Lucas Francis threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Robbie Dick in overtime, then rushed for the winning conversion as the Greyhounds (3-0) defeated the Phoenix (2-1) in a Class D South game at Lisbon Falls.

Spruce Mountain quarterback Jack Bryant was 8-of-20 passing for 191 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 117 yards on 18 carries.

FIELD HOCKEY

GORHAM 2, CHEVERUS 1: Lydia Gaudreau’s goal with 4:00 left in the second overtime gave the Rams (5-1) a win over the Stags (2-3) in Portland.

Cheverus took the lead on a goal from Sophia Pompeo with 13:31 remaining in the first half.

Gorham’s Hailey Morrill converted a cross from Isis Adams in the second half.

GREELY 5, POLAND 2: Wren Payne notched a hat trick as the Rangers (4-1) defeated the Knights (3-2) in Poland.

Megan Beaulieu and Delia Knox also scored for the Rangers, who led 4-0 at halftime.

Sophie Patenaude got both goals for Poland.

YORK 4, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: The Wildcats (5-2) received goal from four players as they defeated the Capers (0-5) in Cape Elizabeth.

Bailey Oliver opened the scoring with an unassisted goal and Ashley Carney set up a goal by Lexi Brent just before intermission.

Christina Dargie added a goal on a feed from Sage Works, and Addy Fagen rounded out the scoring in the final two minutes with an assist from Katie Donovan.

FREEPORT 8, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Ally Randall scored three goals as the Falcons (5-1) rolled past the Rangers (0-5) in Freeport.

Kerry Lefebvre added a goal and an assist, and Natalie Anderson, Alexa Koenig, Hannah Groves and Tabatha Sabans also scored.

LAKE REGION 1, YARMOUTH 0: Paige Davis scored with an assist from Julia Murch as the Lakers (2-4) beat the Clippers (2-4) in Naples.

CONY 2, MT. ARARAT 1: Kami Lambert and Julia Reny scored to spark the Rams (5-1) to a win over the Eagles (4-2) in Topsham.

Holly Temple scored for Mt. Ararat.

BOYS’ SOCCER

KENNEBUNK 2, MARSHWOOD 1: Samuel Tarte scored the go-ahead goal with six minutes remaining as the Rams (4-1) beat the Hawks (3-1-2) in Kennebunk.

Kennebunk took a 1-0 lead midway through the second half on a goal by Tristan Wirth.

Marshwood’s Mike LaSelva tied it 10 minutes later.

PORTLAND 7, WINDHAM 2: Keto Tciputo scored three goals, and Sam Nkurunziza added a goal and two assists for the Bulldogs (2-2-2) in a win over the Eagles (3-1-1) at Windham.

Gracien Mukwa, Eric Mukwa and Gabriel Panzo also scored for Portland, which raced out to a 5-0 halftime lead.

Tyler Woolston and Anthony Sawyer scored for Windham, and Evan Glicos chipped in with an assist.

WAYNFLETE 1, GREELY 0: Diraige Dahia scored 12 minutes into the game with an assist from Patrick Shaw and the Flyers (3-0-1) held on to beat the Rangers (1-2-2) in Portland.

CAPE ELIZABETH 2, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: John O’Connor and Archie McEvoy scored in the first half to lead the Capers (3-1-2) over the Patriots (0-3-1) at Gray.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 2, MEDOMAK VALLEY 1: Will Shaffer scored the go-ahead goal with an assist from Jorge Pulido Fernandez with 5:00 remaining as the Eagles (4-1) beat the Panthers (3-2-1) in Waldoboro.

Lincoln took a 1-0 lead early in the second half when Nolen Michael scored, assisted by Gus Hunt.

Medomak Valley’s Zach Cheesman converted a penalty kick midway through the second half.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

SCARBOROUGH 1, BONNY EAGLE 0: Molly Murnane headed in a cross from Ashley Sabatino three minutes into the second half, and Jess Rinaldi made four saves for the Red Storm (5-0) in a win over the Scots (4-1) at Standish.

Sydney Gillingham recorded nine saves for Bonny Eagle.

GORHAM 2, DEERING 0: Olivia Michaud broke a scoreless tie with less than 15 minutes remaining as Gorham (6-0) blanked Deering (1-4) at Gorham.

Caitlin Chasse assisted on Michaud’s goal. Lauren Fotter added an insurance goal with an assist from Emma Callahan with six minutes left.

MARSHWOOD 9, BIDDEFORD 1: Casey Perry scored a pair of goals, and Zoe Boyer collected a goal and two assists as the Hawks (4-0-1) cruised past the Tigers (0-5) at Biddeford.

MADISON 5, BOOTHBAY 2: Emily Edgerly scored three goals as the Bulldogs (4-2) beat the Seahawks (3-2) in Madison.

Reagan Cola scored twice for Boothbay.

CARRABEC 2, WISCASSET 0: Aislinn Slate served as Carrabec’s keeper in the first half, then scored both goals in the second half to lead the Cobras (1-3-1) to a win over the Wolverines (0-6) in North Anson.

VOLLEYBALL

WINDHAM 3, BIDDEFORD 1: Julia Hills had 21 digs and Morgan Proulx recorded six kills for the Eagles (2-2), who beat the Tigers (3-1) in four sets in Windham, 25-23, 25-19, 22-25 and 25-23.

Sierra Guite added six kills and five blocks.

