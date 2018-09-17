Rare is the Week 3 game described as must-win. But after getting handled Sunday in Jacksonville, that’s the approach Tom Brady is taking with the New England Patriots’ visit Sunday night to Detroit.

“We have to win this game,” Brady said during his weekly appearance on WEEI. “This is a hugely important game for us. We need to get to a lot better space throughout practice and ultimately leading up to the game, and go out there and try to cut it loose.”

Held to three points in the first half, New England’s offense was unable to cut loose due to poor execution of the finer details, according to multiple players – Brady included.

Brady and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels were seen separately lighting into the offense after its opening two series.

Meanwhile, the Jags scored on four of their first five drives.

“We were really out of rhythm all day. We weren’t in sync with our ability to all be disciplined and execute, and be on the same page, all 11 of us. And when you do that and you play a good defense, it ends up showing by a lack of scoring,” Brady said.

BILL BELICHICK had a quick hook, pulling cornerback Eric Rowe after two possessions, both ending in Jacksonville touchdowns.

The Pats went with Jason McCourty as the No. 2 cornerback opposite Stephon Gilmore for the remainder of the game.

“It’s tough. It would be tough for anybody,” Rowe said. “Yeah, it hurt, but there’s only one way to come out. Just have to keep working.”

Rowe was in coverage on Keelan Cole’s incredible one-handed catch down the left sideline on the second series.

THERE WEREN’T many positives to be drawn from the loss but rookie Sony Michel looked the part of a No. 1 running back. And he sounded like a Patriot.

“I feel good but the whole objective was to win the football game,” Michel said. “That’s what we play the game for … I didn’t do my job well enough to help the team win the game. Can’t be complacent or happy with this performance.”

