NEW YORK — The start of Tuesday’s Boston Red Sox game at Yankee Stadium has been pushed back to 7:05 p.m.
The Yankees announced the change this morning because rain is forecast throughout the afternoon. The game was originally scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. start.
With a win this evening, the Red Sox would clinch the American League East for the third consecutive year. Boston holds an 11.5-game lead over the Yankees with 12 games remaining.
Nathan Eovaldi is schedule to start for Boston; J.A. Happ has been announced as the Yankees’ starting pitcher.
-
Local & State
State expands quarantine area to stop spread of emerald ash borer in York County
-
News
New tariff list creates risk of 'downward cycle' for U.S. auto industry
-
News
Tesla facing Justice Department investigation over Elon Musk tweets
-
Politics
Advocacy group, Democrats urge Medicaid to approve Maine expansion plan
-
Business
Portland to hold forum next week on self-driving transportation