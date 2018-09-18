BANGOR — Emma Stevens scored three goals, Elizabeth Growney added two, and Bowdoin remained unbeaten with a 5-1 victory over Husson on Tuesday.

The Polar Bears (5-0) dominated play, outshooting the Eagles 32-4 and hold a 13-3 edge in penalty corners.

Growney scored with an assist from Kara Finnerty in the 17th minute, then set up Stevens in the 30th for a 2-0 halftime lead.

They each added a second-half goal before Arika Brochu scored for Husson (0-5), converting a Haley Wad assist in the 46th minute.

Steven completed the scoring with an unassisted goal four minutes later.

COLBY 9, UM-FARMINGTON 0: Myri Skodock, Eleanor Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Brashich each scored twice during to help Colby (3-2) defeat UM-Farmington (1-4) in Waterville.

Skodock’s two goals helped the Mules build a 5-0 lead at the half, with Georgia Cassidy adding a goal and an assist.

Fitzgerald then buried two goals during the first two minutes of the second half, before Brashich added another two.

Delaney Keithley and Eliza Mell also scored, and goalie Riley Whitmyer stopped the only shot she faced.

SPRINGFIELD 4, ST. JOSEPH’S 0: Taylor Conley scored two of her three goals in the opening 12 minutes, and the Pride (6-1) rolled past the Monks (7-2) at Springfield, Massachusetts.

Holly Rivers added a goal in the 33rd minute to give Springfield a 3-0 halftime lead.

MEN’S SOCCER

COLBY 3, UNE 1: Cam Clouse scored twice, and the Mules (2-2-1) held on to beat the Nor’easters (1-5) at Waterville.

Jacob Tower scored 5:09 into the game and Clouse put in his first goal in the 38th minute to give Colby a 2-0 halftime lead.

UNE got on the board in the 54th minute when Callum Heaslewood scored from Cam Twombly, but Clouse scored in the 71st minute to make it 3-1.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

UNE 8, HUSSON 1: Caroline Wilson scored the first two goals and Vanessa Hodge added three straight, staking the Nor’easters (2-3-1) to a 5-0 halftime lead in their victory over Husson (1-5) in Biddeford.

Julia Bousquet and Taylor Usko upped the lead to 7-0 early in the second half.

Mackenzie St. Pierre spoiled the shutout with six minutes left. UNE’s Amanda Gagne countered two minutes later.

FOOTBALL

STANFORD: The team will get star running back Bryce Love back for this week’s Pac-12 North showdown against No. 20 Oregon but the seventh-ranked Cardinal will be without a key defensive player.

Coach David Shaw said Tuesday that outside linebacker Casey Toohill will miss the game against the Ducks (3-0) with an undisclosed injury.

Shaw said Love was “100 percent” after resting some minor ailments last week when the Cardinal (3-0) easily beat FCS-level UC Davis 30-10.

“Last week he was Coach Bryce, working with the other guys, telling them what he saw and walking around with a script,” Shaw said. “He still got his workouts in last week so he’s physically ready this week. This week he doesn’t need to coach anybody. He just needs to carry the ball.”

GAME CANCELED: The Southern Mississippi-Appalachian State game canceled because of Hurricane Florence won’t be rescheduled.

In a news release, Appalachian State said the schools had discussed options to reschedule the home game originally set for last Saturday.

Southern Miss athletics spokesman Jack Duggan confirmed the game wouldn’t be rescheduled.

