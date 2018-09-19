STANDISH — Jesse Ramirez scored a pair of goals and the St. Joseph’s defense smothered Suffolk in a 5-0 victory on Wednesday, the unbeaten Monks’ seventh shutout in eight games.

Ramirez and Jason Umbehr scored in the first half for St. Joseph’s (8-0, 4-0 GNAC), while Brett Mattos, Ramirez and Noah Robinson added goals after halftime.

The Monks outshot the Rams 31-2 and didn’t allow Suffolk (2-5, 2-2) to put a shot on keepers Blake Mullen and David Walbridge.

NHTI 1, SMCC 1: Patrick Duddy fired home an unassisted goal 18:31 into the second half, pulling the Seawolves (3-1-3, 2-0-3) even with New Hampshire TI (3-0-3, 2-0-2) in a tie at South Portland.

Blaise Masumbuko scored off a pass from goalie Andre Sturgeon to give the Lynx the lead in the 14th minute.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

USM 2, THOMAS 1: Emma Dennison volleyed a bouncing ball high into the net 41/2 minutes into the second overtime period to lift Southern Maine (6-1) over Thomas (3-4) at Gorham.

Alexandria Allain assisted on the winning shot.

Katherine Hoving put the Terriers ahead seconds before halftime. Allain converted an Emma Cost pass to tie the match midway through the second half.

Taylor Canastra made five saves for the Huskies. Kayla Gordon had seven for Thomas.

FIELD HOCKEY

UNE 4, ROGER WILLIAMS 3: Jillian Lachapelle redirected a shot inside the right post to put the Nor’easters ahead in the 33rd minute, and UNE outlasted the Hawks at Bristol, Rhode Island, for its third straight win.

The teams traded four goals in the span of seven minutes earlier in the first half, with Kendra MacDonald and Brooke Lemerise scoring for the Nor’easters, and Sydney McCarthy and Brooklyn Cenatiempo each answering for Roger Williams.

Kersey Boulay added an insurance goal for UNE early in the second half.

KEENE STATE 2, USM 1: Kelsey Roberts scored the winner in the 22nd minute, tipping in a pass from Julia Babbitt, and the Owls (6-0, 2-0 Little East) stayed unbeaten by edging the Huskies (4-2, 2-1) at Gorham.

Keene’s Kayla Klein started the scoring in the 14th minute. Abigail Staples answered just two minutes later, redirecting a pass from Kerigan Demers.

THOMAS 5, BATES 2: Tiffany Weeks recorded a hat trick, Allie Gregoire had three assists, and the Terriers (3-5) held off the Bobcats (0-3) at Waterville.

Kelci Faulkingham and Britney Gregoire also scored for Thomas. Riley Burns and Victoria McGee had goals for Bates.

