Multiple people were killed in a shooting at a Maryland distribution center Thursday morning, authorities said.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said the lone suspect was in custody and is in critical condition. Gahler said multiple people were killed, but did not specify the number of victims in the shooting near Aberdeen. Md.

The Associated Press reported that a law enforcement official said three people were killed. The Washington Post couldn’t immediately confirm that number.

Deputies were dispatched at 9:09 a.m. to the area near Spesutia and Perryman roads. Harford County Fire officials said the incident happened at a Rite Aid distribution facility.

Rite Aid spokeswoman Susan Henderson said the company has a distribution center at the location early reports indicate the shooting occurred in a building called the Liberty Support facility. She said she didn’t know if the shooter was a Rite Aid employee.

Henderson said products are received from manufacturers at the Rite Aid center in Harford County and sent to stores across the country.

In a Twitter message, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said “the situation is still fluid.” They advised people to avoid the area. Agents from the FBI and the Baltimore office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also responding to the incident.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on Twitter that he was “closely monitoring the horrific shooting in Aberdeen.” He went on, “our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support.”

Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin (D-Md.) on Twitter called the situation “just horrific,” adding, “I’m monitoring this carefully, and urge residents to stay clear of the area until further notice.”

Businesses and roads in the area are closed. The location is about 70 miles northeast of Washington.

A man who said he was two blocks from the area told WBAL-TV that dozens of police officers arrived, jumped out of their cars and began to run.

Workers at a nearby auto repair shop said they locked their doors. There are several businesses in the area that are housed in warehouses.

One woman told WBAL that her mom works at a building in the area and she became worried after not immediately hearing from her. As she was on the phone with the TV station, she got a text from her mom indicating that she was okay.

The incident comes after three people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a business park in October 2017. And in 2016, two sheriff deputies were shot and killed at a Panera restaurant in Harford County.

