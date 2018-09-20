NEW HIRES

Tom and Julia Ranello joined the staff at RE/MAX Shoreline in Portland as brokers.

The Ranello Group returns to RE/MAX, the brand under which they built their business more than 10 years ago.

The Ranellos bring 31 years of experience in the industry. They specialize in Scarborough’s oceanside neighborhoods, Cape Elizabeth and Greater Portland residential properties.

The couple live in Scarborough and volunteer at various local nonprofits. Tom Ranello is a past president of the Greater Portland Board of Realtors

Charity Clark joined the Scott & Sunny Townsend team at Keller Williams Realty in Portland as a buyer specialist.

Clark lives in Windham and has operated her own business, Charity Clark Photography, since 2009. She recently discovered her passion for real estate.

Clark’s professional vision and commitment to her clients is to provide five-star service and represent them in the highest regard.

Whitney Sabelawski has affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Kennebunk as a sales agent.

Sabelawski, of Kennebunk, previously served as an administrative assistant for the Kennebunk Parks and Recreation Department and department manager for a large retail company.

Jennifer McGrath has affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Saco as a sales agent.

McGrath, of Biddeford, brings extensive experience in insurance sales, customer service and associate relations management.

Maine Life Real Estate Co. hired Jason Dye to its sales team.

Dye has been an agent since 2001.

Portside Real Estate Group added McFarlane Field Associates as part of its ongoing expansion in southern Maine.

McFarlane Field, led by Jim McFarlane and Nancy Field since 1992, has more than $44 million in sales during the last 12 months.

Jim McFarlane joined as an associate broker and Nancy Field as a broker. Taylor McFarlane Owen joined as a buyer’s agent; Kristen Porter as a team administrator; and Jason Kern as a sales agent.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Marc Cardullo, of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Cape Elizabeth, was named broker of the month in August for superior sales.

Cardullo has 15 year’ experience in the real estate industry, spanning mortgage banking to residential real estate.

Kathleen Scott, also of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, was recognized as broker of the month in July.

Scott began her real estate career in 1989 with Century 21 Balfour. She went on to open her own successful real estate company, American Dream Realty. She lives in Scarborough.

