CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns Coach Hue Jackson said Friday he isn’t ready to “officially” make Baker Mayfield the starting quarterback.

Jackson said he’ll wait until talking to his players before publicly announcing a decision that seems inevitable after Mayfield replaced the injured starter Tyrod Taylor on Thursday night and led Cleveland to its first win since 2016. Taylor is in concussion protocol.

Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, brought the Browns (1-1-1) back from a 14-0 deficit to win 21-17 over the New York Jets and end a 19-game winless streak.

Jackson gave his players the weekend off and will wait until Monday before saying who will start at quarterback Sept. 30 at Oakland. Jackson gave a strong indication during a teleconference that he’ll go with Mayfield, telling reporters, “you guys all feel good about where things are headed.”

VIKINGS: Safety Andrew Sendejo was fined $53,482 by the NFL for his hit during a play in Minnesota’s tie at Green Bay last weekend.

Sendejo was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness after tackling Packers wide receiver Davante Adams in the third quarter. Sendejo knocked into Adams with his right shoulder just after Xavier Rhodes made initial contact.

PANTHERS: Carolina placed starting safety Da’Norris Searcy on injured reserve following his second concussion in five weeks.

Searcy was injured Sunday in the 31-24 loss to Atlanta. The Panthers (1-1) haven’t signed anyone to replace Searcy.

FALCONS: Running back Devonta Freeman will miss his second straight game with a knee injury, and Atlanta also will be without starting defensive end Takk McKinley against New Orleans on Sunday.

Coach Dan Quinn declared both players out, extending a rash of injuries that have plagued the Falcons (1-1) already this season.

TITANS: Tennessee still doesn’t know who will start at quarterback Sunday against Jacksonville.

Marcus Mariota was limited all week with an arm injury and is questionable for the second straight game. Blaine Gabbert started in place of Mariota in Tennessee’s 20-17 victory against Houston.

COWBOYS: Defensive tackle Maliek Collins was ruled out of Sunday’s game at Seattle with a knee injury and pass rusher Randy Gregory is set to return after missing a week with a concussion.

Collins missed the preseason recovering from surgery for a broken foot sustained during offseason workouts. He injured the knee in last week’s win over the New York Giants.

EAGLES: Philadelphia won’t have running backs Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles for Sunday’s game against Indianapolis, and running back Corey Clement is questionable.

Ajayi missed practice all week because of a back injury suffered in last week’s 27-21 loss at Tampa Bay. Sproles already missed one game with a hamstring injury. Clement appeared on the injury report for the first time with a quadriceps injury.

BILLS: Running back LeSean McCoy is listed as questionable Sunday due to a rib cartilage injury for the game at Minnesota.

McCoy has practiced on a limited basis since being hurt in a 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend. Backup running back Taiwan Jones is also listed as questionable due to a deep cut on his forehead.

JAGUARS: Running backs Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon are among the players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Tennessee.

