COLLEGES

The UMaine field hockey team scored seven goals in the second half Friday in a 9-1 nonconference win over Northeastern at Dedham, Massachusetts.

The Black Bears (8-0) scored seven straight goals in the second half, including three from Libby Riedl and two from Casey Crowley.

Emily Hindle and Ella Mosky each had first-half goals for Maine (8-0) before Camille O’Conor scored for the Huskies (2-6).

Lydia Gavner and Nina Keur also scored for the Black Bears.

• Kersey Boulay opened the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 7th minute as the University of New England shut out Nichols 3-0 at Dudley, Massachusetts.

Kendra MacDonald extended the lead on a pass from Jullian Lachapelle at the 9:12 mark and Nicole Grady’s unassisted goal in the 16th minute closed out the scoring for UNE (4-4, 3-0 Commonwealth Coast).

Brooke Misbach had nine saves for Nichols (4-2, 2-1), and Liz Sargent had three saves for the shutout.

FOOTBALL: An independent investigation into the death of University of Maryland player Jordan McNair has determined that trainers on the scene did not follow proper procedures after he collapsed on the field.

The report provided details of what happened and confirmed what university officials previously acknowledged.

McNair was hospitalized on May 29 after a team workout and died June 13. The family attorney said the cause of death was heatstroke.

• No. 3 Clemson will be without starting linebacker Kendall Joseph against Georgia Tech on Saturday after the senior suffered a groin injury in practice this week.

• McKenzie Milton ran for a career-best three touchdowns while throwing for three more, helping No. 16 UCF extend the nation’s longest winning streak with a 56-36 rout of Florida Atlantic in Orlando, Florida.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Guard Miles Wilson has been dismissed from the Miami Hurricanes’ program for failing to meet team expectations.

Wilson transferred from Mount St. Mary’s a year ago and was expected to see significant playing time as a sophomore this season.

Wilson averaged 11.8 points and 3.9 rebounds as a freshman before leaving Mount St. Mary’s.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The shot clock will be reset to 14 seconds after offensive rebounds next season, down from 24, and the NBA has made alterations to two other rules.

The clear-path foul was simplified and the definition of a hostile act expanded for purposes of triggering an instant replay review.

The changes were approved unanimously by NBA owners.

TENNIS

ST. PETERSBURG OPEN: Top-seeded Dominic Thiem and fit-again Stan Wawrinka won their quarterfinal matches at St. Petersburg, Russia.

Thiem came through a tough encounter against Daniil Medvedev of Russia, firing 10 aces on his way to a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (2) victory.

Wawrinka, aiming for his first title since sustaining a severe knee injury last year, topped Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 6-4.

PAN PACIFIC OPEN: Naomi Osaka raised her game when she needed to, and it landed her a spot in the semifinals oat Tokyo.

The U.S. Open champion, who upset Serena Williams in the final in New York this month, won her ninth straight match, beating Barbora Strycova 6-3, 6-4.

KOREA OPEN: Ekaterina Alexandrova broke top-seeded Jelena Ostapenko’s serve five times to beat the defending champion 6-3, 6-2 in a rain-delayed match at Seoul, South Korea.

