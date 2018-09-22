A communications adviser to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) during the Supreme Court confirmation fight has abruptly resigned after an accusation of sexual harassment — an allegation he denies.

Garrett Ventry submitted his resignation Friday night, he said in a brief phone interview Saturday morning. He said he denies the allegation, but stepped down “in order to not be a distraction” as Senate Republicans continue to work to get Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh confirmed.

“Garrett was one of several temporary staff brought on to assist in the committee’s consideration of the Supreme Court nomination, a team that has done outstanding work,” a committee spokesman said Saturday morning. “While he strongly denies allegations of wrongdoing, he decided to resign to avoid causing any distraction from the work of the committee.”

NBC News reported Saturday morning that it had been investigating Ventry’s past employment history, including his tenure in the North Carolina Assembly Republican caucus. During that time, according to NBC News, he faced an allegation of sexual harassment and that he also embellished his resume.

Before coming on temporarily to Grassley’s staff, Ventry worked at CRC Public Relations, a prominent public relations firm for conservative causes in Alexandria, Va.

