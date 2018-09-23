It’s hard to find a food truck idea that hasn’t already hit the road, but there’s a grand opening for one this Wednesday that promises to be the first of its kind in the entire country. Isuken Co-op’s Somali Bantu Farm to Table food truck rolls into town with food grown and made by Somali Bantu immigrants.

The plan to start a food truck has been in the works for awhile and is funded in part by a Kickstarter campaign that raised almost $15,000.

Isuken means unity, according to Isnino Ibrahim, president and worker-owner of Isuken Co-op, which has six members. They grow vegetables in Lisbon and came to the U.S. as refugees, some many years ago, and are now U.S. citizens. They are also growing the vegetables at the Packard Littlefield farm in Lisbon and sharing a farmstand space at 996 Sabbatus St. with New Roots Cooperative Farm, a Lewiston farm also owned by immigrants.

Plans for Isuken’s menu include options for all kinds of diners, including vegans and those who require gluten-free foods, and will focus on Sambusas, fried pastries stuffed with goodies, from vegetables to meat. They’ll be serving a rice dish that’s vegan as well as corn and bean dishes. For the carnviores, there will be grilled meat. For tea lovers, a Somali chai tea.

WHAT: Grand opening of the Isuken Co-op’s new foodtruck

WHEN: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: 996 Sabattus St., Lewiston

HOW: Need more information? Visit isukencoop.com. Want to hire the truck for catering? Email [email protected] Want to find out where it is parked on any given day? Check the cooperative’s Facebook page – facebook.com/isukencoop/.

