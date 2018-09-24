CLEVELAND — Greg Allen singled with one out and the bases loaded in the 11th inning and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Red Sox 4-3 on Sunday night to deny Boston’s bid for a club-record 106th victory for the second straight game.

Allen singled through the left side on a 3-2 pitch from Robby Scott to give Cleveland an 11th-inning win for the second night in a row.

Cleveland's Edwin Encarnacion, left, and Yonder Alonso celebrate after scoring on a double by Melky Cabrera in the fourth inning Sunday night against the Boston Red Sox. The Indians won in 11 innings, 4-3. Associated Press/Tom E. Puskar Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

William Cuevas (0-2) walked leadoff man Jose Ramirez, who moved to second on Rajai Davis’ sacrifice. Shortstop Tzu-Wei Lin, who replaced the injured Xander Bogaerts in the seventh, booted Erik Gonzalez’s ground ball, sending Ramirez to third.

Yandy Diaz, batting for Yonder Alonso, was intentionally walked to load the bases and set the stage for Allen’s winning hit.

Josh Tomlin (2-5) pitched two scoreless innings to get the win.

Mookie Betts homered and had four hits in his return to the lineup, but the Red Sox will have to wait at least one more day to wrap up home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Betts, who didn’t play Friday and Saturday, hit his 31st homer in the fifth inning to tie the game after Cleveland scored three times in the fourth. He had four hits, a three-run homer and five RBI on Thursday against the New York Yankees when Boston clinched the AL East.

Betts, who leads the majors with a .343 batting average, started the game with a double off the wall in left. He singled in the third and doubled again in the seventh.

Betts played right field for the first time in a week. He’s been dealing with soreness in his left side and was the DH twice last week.

Edwin Encarnacion got his 100th RBI of the season with a fourth-inning single, reaching the century mark for the fourth straight year.

Melky Cabrera’s two-run double off Steven Wright put Cleveland ahead 3-2. Boston had two errors, a wild pitch and a passed ball in the fourth.

Bogaerts was removed during his at-bat in the seventh inning because of a sore left shoulder. He fouled off a pitch and was visited by Manager Alex Cora and a team trainer. Bogaerts walked to the dugout after a lengthy conversation and is listed as day to day.

Cuevas held Cleveland to two hits in 5 1/3 innings – the longest appearance by a Red Sox reliever since 2003.

Right-hander Hector Velazquez started for Boston and gave up two runs in 3 1/3 innings. Cabrera, a switch hitter, batted right-handed against the knuckleballer Wright and lined a double down the line in right.

Cleveland starter Adam Plutko allowed three runs in six innings. The right-hander allowed five hits and threw 109 pitches.

