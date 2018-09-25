ROCKLAND — One of the largest cruise ships ever to make a port call in Rockland arrived Tuesday.

The Queen Mary 2 anchored off the Rockland Breakwater on Tuesday morning. The ship can carry nearly 2,700 passengers and a crew of about 1,250.

For 2019, only one reservation has been received in Rockland for larger cruise ships. The sole booking for next year is the Sapphire Princess, which can carry 3,160 passengers.

The Queen Mary 2 is 1,132 feet long and 236 feet tall.

In August, the Rockland City Council set a cap on the number of large cruise ships that can use the public landing for unloading passengers.

The order said there can be no more than two cruise ships with up to 500 passengers each in the harbor at a time.

Cruise ships with more than 500 passengers are not allowed for 10 months of the year. The only time they can use the harbor is September and October, and there is a limit of six per year.

The daily passenger maximum in September and October is 3,000.

The limits will be reviewed annually.

