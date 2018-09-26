STACYVILLE – A man who found himself stuck in the mud is now free.

WMTW-TV reported that game wardens rescued a duck hunter early Wednesday morning in northern Penobscot County.

Wardens say that at 2 a.m. Wednesday they found Bruce Thibodeau, 57, of Silver Ridge standing on top of his boat in waist-deep water. The man had been standing on the overturned, submerged boat since 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The man’s wife had called wardens and said he was overdue from a hunting trip.

In a news release, wardens said that Thibodeau’s good trip plan may have saved his life. His wife was able to tell them where he was hunting, and they quickly located him.

Warden didn’t release the identity of the man, who told wardens that the mud and vegetation prevented him from swimming to shore.

